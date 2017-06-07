Cavs Analyst: We Have A Lot Of One-Dimensional Players; Warriors Do Not

No one knows who was doing it – or if it was even a player – but a handful of NBA reporters smelled marijuana in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room following their 132-113 Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Austin Carr, however, did not.

“I was in the locker room, and I didn’t smell anything like that,” the Cavaliers television analyst said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “But whoever this comment came from, I’d like to sit down with them and find out where that came from because I didn’t smell it. And you can talk to about 10 or 12 people that were in there. They didn’t smell it. So I don’t know where that one came from, but it is what it is.”

Of course, after losing the first two games of the NBA Finals by a combined 41 points, the Cavs may have needed to numb their pain. Either way, Cleveland needs to win Game 3 on Wednesday to have a realistic chance of coming back in this series. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET.

Why have the Cavs struggled so mightily thus far?

“We have a lot of one-dimensional guys,” Carr said. “They have guys who can dribble, pass, and shoot more than we have. In this game, if you have guys that can beat people off the dribble, they can always make plays. Now you’re in a tough situation. I think that’s what we’re going to have to adjust to. I think we got to get more guys who are athletic and not one-dimensional.”

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are athletic and versatile. But the rest of the Cavs? Not so much.

“LeBron and Kyrie and Deron Williams are about the only guys we have that can beat you off the dribble – and you can’t have that against a team like this who has seven or eight guys who can beat you off the dribble and create plays,” Carr said. “That just makes it tough because now we have to find a way to move the ball more to get it to our guys who can catch and shoot – and they know that. They know how to defend that. It’s a tough situation. Everybody in the league is going to have to make an adjustment as long as this team is together.”

Steve Kerr returned to the bench for Game 2 of the Finals and will be on the sideline for Game 3. In the end, though, Carr doesn’t think it matters whether Kerr or Mike Brown coaches the team.

“No, it doesn’t,” Carr said. “They are a well-oiled machine and they all are astute basketball players so they know what their roles are. All you need to do is call timeouts and make substitutions if you coach this team. They understand what they have to do and how they have to do it. It’s a luxury to coach a team like this.”