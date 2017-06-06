Dwane Casey: Raptors Need A Bazooka To Overtake LeBron In East

We’ll soon find out if LeBron James can once again overcome a 2-0 NBA Finals deficit, but even if he doesn’t, there’s a pretty good chance that James and the Cavs will be back in the Finals next season.

Why? Because James has played in seven consecutive NBA Finals.

Ultimately, what is it going to take to overtake the Cavs in the East?

“Well, aside (from) a bazooka, they’re a team that, I think now you’re seeing some of the vulnerabilities that they have as far as when they’re not making shots,” Toronto head coach Dwane Casey said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “We’ve got to play perfect basketball (to beat them). You have to make shots against them. We did not do a good job of scoring against them in the playoffs, so that was the difference.”

The Raptors scored 101 points per game against Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals but allowed an average of 116.3. James scored 35+ points in each of the four games, as Cleveland swept the series.

“You got to make sure you do and excellent job of staying in front of LeBron in half-court play,” Casey said. “Keep him away from the rim because he’s one of the best passers in the game right now. You got to make sure you maintain him, and you got to live with some contested twos from him.”