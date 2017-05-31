McKillop: Steph Curry “Absolutely” Helps Davidson In Recruiting

Remember when Steph Curry led Davidson on a magical run to the Elite Eight? Well, that was almost a decade ago.

Yes, in 2008, Curry led Davidson to NCAA Tournament wins over Gonzaga, Georgetown, and Wisconsin, as the Wildcats reached their first Elite Eight since 1969.

Curry hung up his college uniform long ago, but he’s still helping Davidson head coach Bob McKillop in recruiting – not by spending time in prospects’ living rooms, but by winning two NBA MVPs and an NBA championship.

“Absolutely,” McKillop said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “Steph Curry is the greatest ambassador Davidson College has. He’s a constant (figure) – not just (nationally), but a constant figure internationally as well. So no matter where we go, immediately the recognition of Stephen Curry and Davidson College are joined at the hip. Stephen Curry is magnificent about the way he makes that happen. He has never forgotten his roots. It’s interesting. He is the same way with his high school, same way with his friends at Charlotte, same way with his friends at Davidson. He is remarkable in the way that he brings people along (on this) super ride . . . that he is (experiencing). He’s tremendous.”