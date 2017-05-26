Marlon Wayans: I’m Going To Date Rihanna When She’s 65

Marlon Wayans dropped by CBS Sports Radio on Friday to discuss his new sitcom, Marlon, as well as his desire to date Rihanna.

“Well, here’s the thing: I can dream,” Wayans said on Gio and Jones. “We can all dream. Sexual fantasies, we can all dream. We can have those dreams. She doesn’t even say hi to me. I see her in clubs and she doesn’t even give me a nod. You know the head nod you give, like, ‘Yo, what’s up?’ She doesn’t even do that.”

Wayans, however, remains undeterred.

“I’m going to wear her down,” he said. “I’m going to get Rihanna when she’s 65. She had her Chris Browns, she had her Kanyes of the world – all these guys (are) terrible. She’s going to submit and go, ‘The only guy that may be good is (Marlon).’”

Rihanna will turn 65 in 2053. Wayans would be in his 80s.

“It’s the slow play,” Wayans said, laughing. “Everybody wants success to happen tomorrow. This is about he long game: a 65-year-old Rihanna with an 82-yard-old Marlon? It’s awesome.”