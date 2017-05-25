Mark Price: My Era Wasn’t Better Than Today’s; “The Rules Were Just Different”

Many former NBA players believe that the era in which they played was better than the era today. Whether it’s players from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, or 2000s, they feel that their era was tougher, more physical, and just all-around better.

Mark Price, however, is not one of those people.

“I’m not a guy that (says), ‘Hey, our era was better than this era,’” the former All-NBA point guard and current Charlotte 49ers head coach said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “The rules were just different. The players were capable of doing the same things back when I played that guys are doing now. The way the game has changed, the rules, not being able to be as physical – players just adjust and adapt at the NBA level to what the rules are and what you’re allowed to do.”

Price, 53, played in the NBA from 1986-1998. His best years were in Cleveland (1986-95), where he was a four-time All-Star.

“When I played, obviously you had the Bulls and the Pistons’ Bad Boy days where it was no-blood, no-foul when you drove the paint,” Price said. “And now it’s like you get kicked out of the game if you take one of those shots. So the NBA has adjusted the way they want the game to be played. The players have adjusted to it. The refs obviously have adjusted in how they called the games. So it’s really kind of hard to compare eras. I obviously loved the era that I played in. So many great players in that era, (and I enjoyed) my experiences there. But it’s definitely a different style that’s being played right now.”