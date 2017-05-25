Kanter: I Love Being In America, Am Grateful For Support

Enes Kanter dropped by CBS Sports Radio on Thursday to discuss the political unrest in Turkey. It is a story of sadness, fear, and injustice, but it is also a story of hope.

“One thing (that) really made me happy and amazed me, when I tweeted and (said) I’m finally in America, people started to say, ‘Welcome home,’” Kanter said on Gio and Jones, referring to his terrifying passport saga this past weekend. “When they said ‘Welcome home,’ that (meant) a lot to me – because those were . . . American people (who) I didn’t even know. I have no idea who they are. They were just supporting me. They said, ‘Welcome home. This is your home now. Don’t worry about it. We’ll take care of you.’ That’s why I love being here.”

Kanter, 25, has not spoken to his family in roughly two years, he receives death threats almost daily, and he does not know when he will be able to safely return to his home country.

That makes his support in America even more meaningful.

“The American people are so respectful,” Kanter said. “There’s freedom of speech here, freedom of religion, everybody respecting each other – that’s the most important thing. That (made me) really, really happy that I got all this support from all the American people.”