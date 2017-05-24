Mark Herzlich: “I Don’t Know What Sheldon Richardson Is Talking About”

Brandon Marshall is no longer a New York Jet, and Sheldon Richardson couldn’t be happier. The Jets defensive end, who feuded with Marshall following a Week 3 loss to Kansas City last season, said Tuesday that the locker room “is a whole lot easier to get along with now.” When asked to elaborate, Richardson said, “Let’s just say I’ve got 15 reasons why it’s better.”

Marshall wore No. 15 for the Jets. In March, he signed a two-year deal with the Giants – his fifth NFL team.

Is Marshall, who has never tasted the postseason, a bad teammate?

“No, I’ve known Brandon for a few years now,” Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “We actually go to the same church in New York. I’ve known him off the field. I had no blinders or anything when he came in. (It was), ‘Brandon is my new teammate. Let’s see how he is.’ And he’s been fantastic. I think that there has been obviously some self-admitted change in his life, just his whole life, and he’s on this team now and he’s a great asset to our team – not only on the field, but he’s a great guy in the locker room.”

Marshall, 33, has 941 catches for 12,061 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns in his career. He has recorded 100+ receptions six times in his career, most recently in 2015.

Still, Richardson had a problem with him – for whatever reason.

“I was never with the Jets. I don’t know what Sheldon is talking about,” Herzlich said. “But all I can see is who (Marshall) is now and I’m very excited to have him as a teammate.”