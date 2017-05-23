Latvian Rapper: Porzingis May Have Been Drinking When He Tweeted About Clippers

Latvian rapper Edzus Kaukulis dropped by CBS Sports Radio on Tuesday to discuss Kristaps Porzingis, including the 21-year-old’s tweet about the Los Angeles Clippers. Porzingis tweeted “LA Clippers” with three smiling emojis on May 6 but later claimed that his account was hacked.

Draymond Green, however, didn’t buy it. He theorized that Porzingis may have been drinking that night and that his true feelings came out about wanting to leave the Knicks.

“I don’t think so,” Kaukulis said. “I don’t think that he’s a drinker. I don’t think so. And at that time, he wasn’t in Latvia. He was in Spain with his friends. I don’t know. Maybe it wasn’t alcohol. Maybe it was just wine or something. They drink wine every day (in Spain). Maybe it was a little bit more or something. I don’t know. But he’s a good boy. He’s a good boy. Don’t worry. He will come back to New York and he will be there.”