Terry Schappert: If You Like Movies And Guns, You’ll Like My Show

Green Beret and friend of the program Terry Schappert dropped by CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones on Friday to discuss his new show, Hollywood Weapons: Fact or Fiction?

“It’s about TV and film and guns,” Schappert said. “This one is perfect because it’s a boy’s dream. I get to be an actor, I get to dress up and act like Clint Eastwood, and then I get to fire those guns, shoot those guns, the real-period guns (that people used). So I get to do that.”

In each episode, Schappert – the author of A Guide to Improvised Weaponry: How to Protect Yourself with WHATEVER You’ve Got – takes a weapon that was used in a TV show or movie and tests it in real-world conditions.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Schappert said. “If you’re a movie geek, you’ll dig this show. If you’re a gun person, you’ll dig it. If you like to see Terry Schappert be an idiot – and who doesn’t – you’ll like this show.”

The series airs on Outdoor Channel on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.