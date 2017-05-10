Michael Cooper: Becky Hammon Will Be NBA Head Coach

Michael Cooper is known for winning five NBA titles as a member of the Showtime Lakers, but he’s also known for coaching females – both in college and the WNBA. Cooper coached the women’s team at USC, he coached the Los Angeles Sparks, and he is the current head coach of the Atlanta Dream.

And he absolutely believes that one day a woman will be a head coach in the NBA.

“Yes, and you know what? I honesty believe this: That young lady, Becky Hammon, (who) sits behind San Antonio’s bench, (will be the first one to do it),” Cooper said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “Pop (Gregg Popovich) is famous for doing firsts, and I really believe that if he were to retire or get tried of coaching, I think he’s going to appoint her and give her that role.”

Hammon, 40, played in the WNBA for more than a decade and has been a Spurs assistant since 2014.

“That young lady knows how to explain the game to men,” Cooper said. “Men understand respectability, and she was a very great player. I think the years she is spending under (Popovich) and watching and listening and learning (have been pivotal), and the players are very respectful of her. I do believe sometime soon – two, three, five years, something like that – you will see a woman coach in the NBA, and if it’s anybody, it’s going to be Becky Hammon.”